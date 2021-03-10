Twins 6, Rays 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blnnhrn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Boldt rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Znino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edwards pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Telis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Astdllo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Br.Lowe 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Padlo ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Roker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tstsugo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tr.Gray ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grdon ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brsseau ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|030
|010
|20x
|–
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|0xx
|–
|2
E_Telis (1), Brosseau (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Jeffers (1), Astudillo (1), Margot (2). 3B_Refsnyder (1). SB_Lin (2), Margot (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berrios W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Stashak H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Leyer H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alcala H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roe L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Enns
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Allie
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strotman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Roe (Garlick).
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Adam Bec.
T_2:53. A_1,127
