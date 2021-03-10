On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Twins 6, Rays 2

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 6 6 6 Totals 26 2 5 2
L.Arrez 2b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0
Blnnhrn 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Boldt rf 2 1 1 1
Jeffers c 3 0 1 1 M.Znino dh 3 0 1 0
Miranda 3b 0 1 0 0 Edwards pr 1 0 0 0
Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 2 0 0 0
T.Telis 1b 0 0 0 0 Sllivan ph 1 0 0 1
Astdllo 3b 3 1 2 2 Br.Lowe 3b 2 0 0 0
Garlick lf 2 1 0 0 K.Padlo ph 2 0 0 0
D.Maggi lf 1 0 0 0 M.Mrgot rf 1 0 1 0
B.Roker dh 3 0 0 0 Whitley ph 1 0 0 0
A.Sbato ph 1 0 0 0 Tstsugo 1b 1 0 0 0
Rfsnydr rf 2 1 1 2 Tr.Gray ph 1 0 0 0
Broxton rf 2 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 2 0 0 0
Tzu.Lin ss 2 1 1 1 Jo.Odom c 1 0 0 0
N.Grdon ss 1 1 1 0 Brsseau ss 2 1 1 0
Clstino cf 3 0 0 0 G.Jones ss 0 0 0 0
V.Brjan 2b 2 0 0 0
E.Qiroz 2b 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 030 010 20x 6
Tampa Bay 000 020 0xx 2

E_Telis (1), Brosseau (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Jeffers (1), Astudillo (1), Margot (2). 3B_Refsnyder (1). SB_Lin (2), Margot (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 4
Stashak H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Anderson 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Leyer H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Alcala H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Law 1 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Patino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Roe L, 0-1 1 2 3 3 0 1
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Enns 1 2 1 1 0 2
Allie 1 0 0 0 1 2
Springs 1 2 2 2 2 1
Strotman 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Roe (Garlick).

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:53. A_1,127

