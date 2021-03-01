On Air: This Just In
Twins 6, Rays 5

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:44 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 6 7 6 Totals 23 5 5 5
L.Arrez 2b 2 0 1 1 Meadows lf 0 1 0 0
D.Maggi pr 0 1 0 0 N.Lukes ph 2 0 1 0
Jeffers c 3 1 1 0 Tstsugo dh 2 0 0 0
Bnuelos c 1 0 0 0 C.Betts ph 1 0 0 0
Ja.Cave cf 2 0 1 1 M.Znino c 1 1 0 0
Clstino pr 1 1 0 0 Sllivan ph 2 0 1 2
B.Roker lf 2 1 1 2 J.Wndle 2b 0 0 0 0
Larnach rf 3 0 0 0 Edwards pr 2 0 1 2
Garlick dh 3 1 1 2 Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 1
Blnnhrn 1b 1 1 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Rmine ss 3 0 2 0 Phllips cf 2 0 0 0
Tzu.Lin 3b 2 0 0 0 Whitley cf 1 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 2 0 0 0
E.Qiroz 3b 1 0 0 0
T.Walls ss 1 1 0 0
G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0
Jo.Lowe rf 1 2 1 0
Mstrbni rf 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 020 040 xxx 6
Tampa Bay 003 200 xxx 5

E_Blankenhorn (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Cave (1), Sullivan (1), Diaz (1). HR_Rooker (1), Garlick (1). SB_Lowe (1). SF_Rooker.

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Thorpe 2 0 0 0 1 2
Minaya 1-3 2 3 3 3 0
Vasquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson W, 1-0 1 2 2 2 2 1
Farrell H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jax S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 1 2-3 2 2 2 3 3
Enns 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Richards H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Zombro L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
Moran 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Thorpe (Wendle), Enns (Maggi), Moran (Cave).

WP_Minaya, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:23. A_1,127

