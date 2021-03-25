Twins 7, Red Sox 4

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 33 4 6 4 M.Grver c 2 1 0 0 Hrnndez dh 2 0 0 0 Bnuelos c 3 0 1 0 J.Downs ph 1 1 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 2 2 2 J.Duran cf 3 0 1 0 Miranda 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Pello ph 1 1 1 2 Ne.Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 A.Sbato ph 0 1 0 0 M.Gttys rf 1 0 1 0 Garlick rf 3 1 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0 Larnach rf 2 0 1 0 J.Arauz ss 2 1 1 1 Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez lf 3 0 0 0 T.Telis pr 2 1 1 1 Jimenez lf 1 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 3 B.Dlbec 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Rmine cf 1 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 C.Arryo ss 3 0 1 0 J.Rddle ss 1 0 0 0 N.Yorke pr 1 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Chvis 2b 3 0 0 0 S.Steer pr 1 0 1 0 D L Grr 3b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Cave lf 3 0 1 0 J.Bandy c 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi pr 1 0 1 0 K.Cttam c 1 0 0 0

Minnesota 320 001 001 – 7 Boston 000 010 120 – 4

E_Garver (1), Devers (2), Chavis (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 4. 2B_Donaldson (1), Buxton (1), Arraez (5). HR_Donaldson (2), Puello (1), Arauz (2), Dalbec (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Dobnak W, 1-0 5 1 1 1 0 5 Colome 1 1 0 0 0 1 Robles 1 2 1 1 0 2 Rogers 1 2 2 2 1 1 Alcala S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boston Perez L, 2-2 4 5 5 0 0 4 Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hernandez 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Taylor 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0 McCarthy 1 2 0 0 0 0 Espinal 1 1 1 1 1 0

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_2:54. A_1,952

