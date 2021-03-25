Twins 7, Red Sox 4

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|M.Grver c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnuelos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Downs ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Telis pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Rmine cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Yorke pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Chvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Steer pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D L Grr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Bandy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Cttam c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|320
|001
|001
|–
|7
|Boston
|000
|010
|120
|–
|4
E_Garver (1), Devers (2), Chavis (3). DP_Minnesota 0, Boston 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, Boston 4. 2B_Donaldson (1), Buxton (1), Arraez (5). HR_Donaldson (2), Puello (1), Arauz (2), Dalbec (7).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak W, 1-0
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Colome
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Alcala S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez L, 2-2
|4
|
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Ort
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.
T_2:54. A_1,952
