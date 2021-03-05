UAB 65, North Texas 51

UAB (20-6)
Nicholson 4-7 2-2 10, Jemison 5-6 1-1 11, Benjamin 0-3 0-0 0, Q.Jackson 1-5 1-4 3, Lovan 5-9 2-2 12, Ertel 5-11 7-8 21, Scott-Grayson 3-6 0-0 7, Kirkland 0-1 1-2 1, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 14-19 65.
NORTH TEXAS (13-8)
Bell 5-8 1-2 12, Z.Simmons 4-8 2-3 10, Hamlet 7-16 0-0 16, McBride 1-5 0-0 2, Reese 3-12 0-0 7, Jones 1-6 0-1 2, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Ousmane 0-2 0-2 0, Lewis 0-0 2-2 2, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-58 5-12 51.
Halftime_UAB 33-26. 3-Point Goals_UAB 5-12 (Ertel 4-7, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Benjamin 0-3), North Texas 4-22 (Hamlet 2-8, Bell 1-1, Reese 1-6, Jones 0-3, McBride 0-4). Rebounds_UAB 32 (Nicholson 8), North Texas 29 (Bell 9). Assists_UAB 6 (Lovan 2), North Texas 12 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_UAB 13, North Texas 15. A_1,359 (10,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments