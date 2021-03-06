On Air: Meet the Press
UAB 65, North Texas 61

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:59 pm
< a min read
      

UAB (21-6)

Nicholson 2-8 1-1 5, Jemison 3-7 1-2 7, Ertel 4-11 7-7 16, Q.Jackson 3-8 3-4 9, Lovan 3-6 4-5 10, Scott-Grayson 2-5 6-6 11, Benjamin 2-3 0-0 6, Kirkland 0-1 0-0 0, Toney 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-49 23-27 65.

NORTH TEXAS (13-9)

Bell 5-12 7-11 18, Z.Simmons 3-4 4-6 10, Hamlet 7-11 5-6 19, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Reese 3-6 2-2 11, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Ousmane 0-2 0-0 0, J.Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 18-25 61.

Halftime_UAB 36-28. 3-Point Goals_UAB 4-9 (Benjamin 2-3, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Ertel 1-4), North Texas 5-10 (Reese 3-4, Jones 1-1, Bell 1-3, McBride 0-1, Murray 0-1). Fouled Out_Z.Simmons. Rebounds_UAB 30 (Jemison 11), North Texas 28 (Bell, Z.Simmons 6). Assists_UAB 6 (Lovan 2), North Texas 8 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_UAB 21, North Texas 21. A_1,450 (10,500).

