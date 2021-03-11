Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UAB 73, Rice 60

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

RICE (2-1)

Fiedler 7-14 4-6 18, Evee 2-6 0-0 5, Mullins 4-6 0-0 10, Olivari 5-13 3-3 16, Sheffield 0-1 0-0 0, Ege Havsa 1-2 2-2 5, Abercrombie 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 21-46 9-11 60.

UAB (1-0)

Nicholson 2-6 0-0 4, Jemison 2-4 2-2 6, Ertel 8-17 2-3 22, Jackson 3-9 2-4 9, Lovan 7-12 0-0 14, Scott-Grayson 5-13 2-2 12, Kirkland 1-1 0-0 2, Benjamin 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Toney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 8-11 73.

Halftime_UAB 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Rice 9-18 (Olivari 3-6, Mullins 2-3, Abercrombie 2-4, Ege Havsa 1-1, Evee 1-3, Sheffield 0-1), UAB 5-14 (Ertel 4-8, Jackson 1-2, Nicholson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 21 (Fiedler 8), UAB 37 (Nicholson 9). Assists_Rice 13 (Mullins 4), UAB 7 (Jackson, Lovan 2). Total Fouls_Rice 12, UAB 10.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development