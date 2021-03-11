UAB 73, Rice 60

RICE (2-1)
Fiedler 7-14 4-6 18, Evee 2-6 0-0 5, Mullins 4-6 0-0 10, Olivari 5-13 3-3 16, Sheffield 0-1 0-0 0, Ege Havsa 1-2 2-2 5, Abercrombie 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 21-46 9-11 60.
UAB (1-0)
Nicholson 2-6 0-0 4, Jemison 2-4 2-2 6, Ertel 8-17 2-3 22, Jackson 3-9 2-4 9, Lovan 7-12 0-0 14, Scott-Grayson 5-13 2-2 12, Kirkland 1-1 0-0 2, Benjamin 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Toney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 8-11 73.
Halftime_UAB 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Rice 9-18 (Olivari 3-6, Mullins 2-3, Abercrombie 2-4, Ege Havsa 1-1, Evee 1-3, Sheffield 0-1), UAB 5-14 (Ertel 4-8, Jackson 1-2, Nicholson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 21 (Fiedler 8), UAB 37 (Nicholson 9). Assists_Rice 13 (Mullins 4), UAB 7 (Jackson, Lovan 2). Total Fouls_Rice 12, UAB 10.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments