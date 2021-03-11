Trending:
UC Irvine 58, Cal Poly 51

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 10:14 pm
CAL POLY (1-1)

Crowe 2-7 0-0 6, Koroma 6-20 2-2 17, Till 0-2 0-0 0, Rogers 2-12 7-8 12, Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Stevenson 2-3 0-0 5, Jaakkola 3-7 0-2 6, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 9-12 51.

UC IRVINE (1-0)

Welp 4-13 6-9 15, Greene 2-5 5-7 9, Artest 1-4 1-2 4, Baker 4-8 0-0 9, Lee 3-3 2-3 9, Davis 2-4 1-1 5, Butler 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 1-1 5, Hohn 0-0 0-0 0, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Keeler 0-1 0-0 0, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 16-23 58.

Halftime_UC Irvine 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 8-26 (Koroma 3-9, Crowe 2-7, Stevenson 1-2, Smith 1-3, Rogers 1-5), UC Irvine 4-9 (Baker 1-1, Lee 1-1, Artest 1-3, Welp 1-3, Davis 0-1). Rebounds_Cal Poly 28 (Koroma 7), UC Irvine 34 (Welp 10). Assists_Cal Poly 12 (Smith 4), UC Irvine 8 (Welp, Artest 2). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 18, UC Irvine 15.

