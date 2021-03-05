UC Irvine 71, Long Beach St. 68, OT

UC IRVINE (15-8)
Welp 6-14 6-6 18, Greene 5-9 1-3 11, Artest 1-2 0-1 2, Baker 2-12 0-0 4, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 6-17 4-6 18, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 1-4 3-4 5, Butler 3-4 2-2 9, Tshimanga 0-0 0-0 0, Hohn 0-1 0-0 0, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 16-22 71.
LONG BEACH ST. (5-10)
Hampton 5-12 2-4 12, Carter 7-16 0-0 15, Hunter 5-16 2-4 15, Jones 3-8 0-0 7, Washington 6-13 4-4 17, Slater 0-2 0-0 0, Rhoden 1-3 0-0 2, Irish 0-1 0-0 0, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 8-12 68.
Halftime_Long Beach St. 26-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 3-10 (Davis 2-5, Butler 1-1, Artest 0-1, Henry 0-1, Baker 0-2), Long Beach St. 6-25 (Hunter 3-8, Carter 1-4, Washington 1-4, Jones 1-6, Hampton 0-1, Slater 0-2). Fouled Out_Washington. Rebounds_UC Irvine 41 (Greene 9), Long Beach St. 42 (Hunter 13). Assists_UC Irvine 9 (Davis 5), Long Beach St. 13 (Washington 6). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 13, Long Beach St. 18.
