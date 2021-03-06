Trending:
UC Irvine 73, Long Beach St. 58

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:02 pm
UC IRVINE (16-8)

Welp 4-10 0-0 9, Greene 4-6 1-2 9, Artest 1-5 0-0 2, Baker 5-10 1-2 14, Lee 3-6 0-0 9, Davis 5-12 0-0 10, Butler 3-6 0-1 6, Henry 0-3 0-0 0, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, Tshimanga 1-3 2-2 4, Hohn 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ujadughele 1-4 2-2 4, Catchings 1-1 0-0 2, Ruck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 6-9 73.

LONG BEACH ST. (5-11)

Hampton 3-10 3-5 10, Hunter 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Rhoden 0-5 1-2 1, Washington 1-8 1-2 3, Slater 6-13 0-1 15, Mansel 5-8 0-1 11, Roberts 1-3 2-4 4, Irish 0-0 0-0 0, Rene 1-3 2-2 4, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 9-17 58.

Halftime_UC Irvine 35-30. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 7-21 (Lee 3-4, Baker 3-5, Welp 1-2, Butler 0-2, Henry 0-2, Artest 0-3, Davis 0-3), Long Beach St. 7-25 (Slater 3-5, Mansel 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Jones 1-3, Hampton 1-5, Rene 0-1, Rhoden 0-2, Washington 0-4). Rebounds_UC Irvine 39 (Welp 9), Long Beach St. 36 (Mansel 9). Assists_UC Irvine 14 (Welp, Davis 3), Long Beach St. 11 (Washington 4). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 17, Long Beach St. 11.

