UC San Diego 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 78

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (6-9)
Hall 2-8 1-2 5, Lee 5-6 2-2 12, D.Maddox 4-8 1-1 10, T.Maddox 12-20 1-1 30, San Antonio 3-8 4-4 12, Spivey 2-4 0-0 5, Bradley 1-4 0-0 2, Andrews 1-3 0-0 2, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 9-10 78.
UC SAN DIEGO (7-10)
Baxter 3-4 0-0 6, Tombe 0-1 0-0 0, Hadley 4-10 2-2 12, Howell 7-9 0-0 17, Killingsworth 3-6 4-5 11, Rasheed 3-4 0-1 8, Rocak 12-16 1-2 26, Roquemore 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 34-57 7-10 85.
Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 9-18 (T.Maddox 5-10, San Antonio 2-3, D.Maddox 1-2, Spivey 1-2, Hall 0-1), UC San Diego 10-19 (Howell 3-4, Rasheed 2-2, Hadley 2-5, Rocak 1-1, Killingsworth 1-2, Roquemore 1-3, Baxter 0-1, Tombe 0-1). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 27 (San Antonio 8), UC San Diego 27 (Rocak, Roquemore 7). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 16 (Hall 5), UC San Diego 23 (Howell 13). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 13, UC San Diego 13.
