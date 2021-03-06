UC Santa Barbara 70, Cal Poly 54

CAL POLY (3-19)
Crowe 3-6 0-0 9, Koroma 3-5 3-4 9, Till 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 4-12 1-2 10, Smith 4-8 2-2 11, Jaakkola 5-10 2-2 12, Koehler 1-6 0-0 3, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 8-10 54.
UC SANTA BARBARA (19-4)
Idehen 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 1-5 0-0 3, Cyrus 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 4-9 0-0 9, Ramsey 2-5 0-0 5, Sow 8-10 6-6 22, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Sanni 7-16 0-0 18, Pierre-Louis 1-4 2-4 4, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-1 2-2 2, Gomez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-12 70.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-18 (Crowe 3-6, Rogers 1-3, Smith 1-3, Koehler 1-6), UC Santa Barbara 8-25 (Sanni 4-10, Cyrus 1-2, Barnes 1-3, McLaughlin 1-3, Ramsey 1-4, Nagle 0-1, Norris 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-1). Rebounds_Cal Poly 23 (Koroma 5), UC Santa Barbara 35 (Sow 12). Assists_Cal Poly 13 (Smith 6), UC Santa Barbara 19 (Ramsey 5). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 17, UC Santa Barbara 13.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments