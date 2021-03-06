Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UC Santa Barbara 70, Cal Poly 54

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

CAL POLY (3-19)

Crowe 3-6 0-0 9, Koroma 3-5 3-4 9, Till 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 4-12 1-2 10, Smith 4-8 2-2 11, Jaakkola 5-10 2-2 12, Koehler 1-6 0-0 3, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 8-10 54.

UC SANTA BARBARA (19-4)

Idehen 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 1-5 0-0 3, Cyrus 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 4-9 0-0 9, Ramsey 2-5 0-0 5, Sow 8-10 6-6 22, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Sanni 7-16 0-0 18, Pierre-Louis 1-4 2-4 4, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-1 2-2 2, Gomez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-12 70.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-18 (Crowe 3-6, Rogers 1-3, Smith 1-3, Koehler 1-6), UC Santa Barbara 8-25 (Sanni 4-10, Cyrus 1-2, Barnes 1-3, McLaughlin 1-3, Ramsey 1-4, Nagle 0-1, Norris 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-1). Rebounds_Cal Poly 23 (Koroma 5), UC Santa Barbara 35 (Sow 12). Assists_Cal Poly 13 (Smith 6), UC Santa Barbara 19 (Ramsey 5). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 17, UC Santa Barbara 13.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday