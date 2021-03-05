On Air: Federal News Network program
UC Santa Barbara 71, Cal Poly 57

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:24 pm
CAL POLY (3-18)

Crowe 1-2 0-0 3, Koroma 8-11 1-1 17, Till 2-3 2-2 6, Rogers 8-17 2-2 21, Smith 2-8 0-1 4, Prukop 2-6 0-0 4, Jaakkola 0-1 0-1 0, Koehler 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 5-7 57.

UC SANTA BARBARA (18-4)

Norris 4-6 3-3 11, Sow 6-11 1-1 13, Cyrus 1-2 0-0 2, McLaughlin 4-10 6-8 15, Ramsey 2-5 0-0 5, Sanni 1-5 1-2 4, Idehen 5-5 2-3 12, Pierre-Louis 2-6 3-4 7, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Toure 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 16-21 71.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 4-10 (Rogers 3-5, Crowe 1-2, Koroma 0-1, Prukop 0-1, Smith 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 3-16 (Ramsey 1-1, Sanni 1-4, McLaughlin 1-5, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Toure 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Norris 0-2). Rebounds_Cal Poly 24 (Koroma 5), UC Santa Barbara 30 (Norris 7). Assists_Cal Poly 11 (Smith 6), UC Santa Barbara 19 (McLaughlin 7). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 16, UC Santa Barbara 15.

