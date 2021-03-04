Trending:
UCF 58, No. 15 South Florida 45

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 7:44 pm
SOUTH FLORIDA (15-3)

Leverett 0-4 0-0 0, Mununga 2-5 6-8 11, Harvey 3-12 0-0 8, Pinzan 1-10 1-1 3, Tsineke 5-13 3-4 15, Brabencova 0-4 0-0 0, Vitulova 0-0 0-0 0, Alvarez 2-6 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-55 10-13 45

UCF (14-3)

Kaba 7-15 2-5 16, Smith 6-9 1-2 13, Battles 3-6 5-6 11, Lewis 3-8 2-2 10, Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 2-3 4, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Burney 0-0 0-0 0, Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-46 12-18 58

South Florida 8 15 12 10 45
UCF 18 14 12 14 58

3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-22 (Mununga 1-1, Harvey 2-6, Pinzan 0-5, Tsineke 2-6, Alvarez 2-4), UCF 2-3 (Lewis 2-3). Assists_South Florida 12 (Pinzan 8), UCF 13 (Battles 7). Fouled Out_South Florida Leverett. Rebounds_South Florida 37 (Mununga 7-14), UCF 33 (Kaba 2-9). Total Fouls_South Florida 18, UCF 15. Technical Fouls_South Florida Leverett 1, UCF Sanders 1. A_987.

