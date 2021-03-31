UCLA 51, No. 4 Michigan 49

UCLA (22-9)
Riley 2-6 0-0 4, Bernard 2-10 0-0 4, Campbell 5-10 0-0 11, Juzang 11-19 4-5 28, Jaquez 1-6 2-2 4, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0, Singleton 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 6-7 51.
MICHIGAN (23-5)
Johns 4-5 0-0 8, Dickinson 5-10 1-4 11, Brooks 3-8 2-2 8, M.Smith 1-7 0-2 3, Wagner 1-10 2-2 4, Brown 3-5 0-0 8, Davis 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 20-51 6-11 49.
Halftime_UCLA 27-23. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-13 (Juzang 2-5, Campbell 1-4, Jaquez 0-1, Kyman 0-1, Bernard 0-2), Michigan 3-11 (Brown 2-3, M.Smith 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Wagner 0-4). Fouled Out_Riley. Rebounds_UCLA 27 (Bernard 9), Michigan 32 (Brown 9). Assists_UCLA 12 (Jaquez 4), Michigan 12 (Brooks, M.Smith 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 14, Michigan 11. A_7,515 (70,000).
