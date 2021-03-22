UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (24-5)

Pleasant 1-9 1-2 3, Kohl 3-6 2-2 8, Daniels 1-5 2-2 5, Mason 2-8 3-3 8, Miller 2-5 1-2 5, Morris 6-12 0-0 14, Cameron 1-3 0-0 2, Gayman 0-3 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 9-11 47.

UCLA (20-9)

Riley 5-7 2-6 12, Bernard 2-7 1-2 6, Campbell 3-6 0-0 6, Juzang 7-15 0-0 17, Jaquez 4-11 2-2 10, Singleton 1-4 0-0 3, Clark 2-4 1-2 5, Kyman 3-4 0-0 8, Cremonesi 0-0 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-0 0-1 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 6-13 67.

Halftime_UCLA 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-19 (Morris 2-6, Daniels 1-2, Mason 1-2, Cameron 0-1, Miller 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Gayman 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3), UCLA 7-20 (Juzang 3-7, Kyman 2-2, Bernard 1-3, Singleton 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Clark 0-1, Jaquez 0-2). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 30 (Miller 8), UCLA 41 (Riley 12). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (Miller 7), UCLA 15 (Bernard 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 15, UCLA 15.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.