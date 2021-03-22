Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 7:20 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (24-5)

Pleasant 1-9 1-2 3, Kohl 3-6 2-2 8, Daniels 1-5 2-2 5, Mason 2-8 3-3 8, Miller 2-5 1-2 5, Morris 6-12 0-0 14, Cameron 1-3 0-0 2, Gayman 0-3 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 9-11 47.

UCLA (20-9)

Riley 5-7 2-6 12, Bernard 2-7 1-2 6, Campbell 3-6 0-0 6, Juzang 7-15 0-0 17, Jaquez 4-11 2-2 10, Singleton 1-4 0-0 3, Clark 2-4 1-2 5, Kyman 3-4 0-0 8, Cremonesi 0-0 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-0 0-1 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 6-13 67.

Halftime_UCLA 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-19 (Morris 2-6, Daniels 1-2, Mason 1-2, Cameron 0-1, Miller 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Gayman 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3), UCLA 7-20 (Juzang 3-7, Kyman 2-2, Bernard 1-3, Singleton 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Clark 0-1, Jaquez 0-2). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 30 (Miller 8), UCLA 41 (Riley 12). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (Miller 7), UCLA 15 (Bernard 5). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 15, UCLA 15.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower