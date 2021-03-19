Trending:
UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 12:53 am
UCLA (1-0)

Riley 3-7 5-6 11, Bernard 4-8 2-4 11, Campbell 2-6 2-2 7, Juzang 9-21 2-2 23, Jaquez 11-20 2-4 27, Singleton 1-1 0-0 3, Clark 1-2 2-2 4, Etienne 0-3 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 15-20 86.

MICHIGAN ST. (0-1)

Hall 3-3 4-4 10, Henry 6-12 2-2 16, Marble 4-7 0-0 8, Langford 5-8 1-2 12, Watts 4-12 0-0 9, Brown 2-7 2-2 7, Bingham 1-2 5-6 7, Hauser 3-6 2-2 9, Hoggard 1-3 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-18 80.

Halftime_Michigan St. 44-33. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 9-19 (Jaquez 3-4, Juzang 3-10, Singleton 1-1, Bernard 1-2, Campbell 1-2), Michigan St. 6-18 (Henry 2-3, Langford 1-1, Hauser 1-2, Brown 1-5, Watts 1-6, Hoggard 0-1). Rebounds_UCLA 29 (Bernard 8), Michigan St. 30 (Langford 7). Assists_UCLA 13 (Campbell 4), Michigan St. 16 (Henry 7). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Michigan St. 19.

