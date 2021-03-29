UConn 69, Baylor 67

BAYLOR (28-3)
Smith 6-13 2-2 14, Egbo 3-9 2-4 8, Oliver 1-1 0-0 2, Richards 2-4 0-0 4, Ursin 5-15 2-4 13, Bickle 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 7-22 7-10 22, Gusters 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 13-20 67
UCONN (28-1)
Edwards 2-5 0-2 4, Nelson-Ododa 1-3 1-2 3, Bueckers 10-22 5-6 28, Westbrook 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 8-18 3-6 21, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 9-16 69
|Baylor
|24
|15
|16
|12
|—
|67
|UConn
|26
|11
|16
|16
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Baylor 2-9 (Smith 0-1, Ursin 1-1, Carrington 1-7), UConn 8-17 (Bueckers 3-7, Westbrook 3-5, Williams 2-5). Assists_Baylor 13 (Smith 3), UConn 9 (Nelson-Ododa 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 41 (Egbo 4-9), UConn 39 (Edwards 3-7). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, UConn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,377.
