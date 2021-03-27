On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
UConn 92, Iowa 72

By The Associated Press
March 27, 2021 3:28 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA (20-10)

Warnock 6-9 5-5 20, Czinano 7-11 0-0 14, Clark 7-21 3-4 21, Marshall 4-6 0-0 12, Martin 2-9 0-0 5, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-4 0-0 0, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 8-9 72

UCONN (27-1)

Edwards 9-11 0-1 18, Nelson-Ododa 2-6 0-0 4, Bueckers 7-18 2-2 18, Westbrook 7-9 0-0 17, Williams 12-23 0-0 27, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Makurat 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-73 2-3 92

Iowa 18 17 26 11 72
UConn 22 27 23 20 92

3-Point Goals_Iowa 12-29 (Warnock 3-4, Clark 4-12, Marshall 4-5, Martin 1-5, Taiwo 0-3), UConn 10-23 (Bueckers 2-6, Westbrook 3-5, Williams 3-9, Griffin 0-1, Makurat 2-2). Assists_Iowa 18 (Clark 5), UConn 30 (Westbrook 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 25 (Czinano 2-3), UConn 42 (Nelson-Ododa 6-11). Total Fouls_Iowa 7, UConn 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

