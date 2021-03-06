Trending:
UConn 98, Georgetown 82

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 2:08 pm
GEORGETOWN (9-12)

Bile 4-6 4-5 15, Pickett 2-5 4-6 8, Wahab 7-11 2-3 16, Carey 1-4 0-0 2, D.Harris 2-11 0-0 4, Blair 6-9 6-7 22, Ighoefe 0-1 2-2 2, Holloway 3-4 1-1 7, Clark 1-5 1-1 3, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-58 20-25 82.

UCONN (14-6)

Sanogo 4-6 2-2 10, Whaley 5-5 0-1 11, Bouknight 8-12 0-0 21, Cole 1-7 5-6 7, Martin 5-8 1-2 11, Gaffney 6-6 0-0 15, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Polley 3-9 2-2 11, Carlton 2-4 3-4 7, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-59 16-21 98.

Halftime_UConn 51-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 8-18 (Blair 4-5, Bile 3-3, Berger 1-2, Clark 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Carey 0-2, D.Harris 0-4), UConn 12-28 (Bouknight 5-9, Gaffney 3-3, Polley 3-9, Whaley 1-1, Adams 0-1, Martin 0-2, Cole 0-3). Fouled Out_Bile. Rebounds_Georgetown 21 (Wahab 7), UConn 33 (Sanogo 10). Assists_Georgetown 11 (D.Harris 6), UConn 22 (Cole 8). Total Fouls_Georgetown 17, UConn 22.

