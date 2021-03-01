UConn seeks revenge on Seton Hall

UConn (12-6, 9-6) vs. Seton Hall (13-10, 10-7)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall goes for the season sweep over UConn after winning the previous matchup in Storrs. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Pirates shot 50 percent from the field while holding UConn to just 47.9 percent en route to an 80-73 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.CLUTCH COLE: R.J. Cole has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Seton Hall is 8-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 5-10 when opponents shoot better than that. UConn is 9-0 when allowing 40.3 percent or less and 3-6 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Huskies have averaged 13.1 offensive boards per game.

