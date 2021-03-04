UConn’s Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East’s player and freshman of the year on Thursday, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women’s basketball players to earn both honors in the same season.

Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

She was the conference’s freshman of the week eight times and the player of the week twice.

Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was named the Big East’s coach of the year after leading the Huskies to a 21-1 record, including 18-0 in league play. UConn won its 27th regular-season conference championship and its 20th as a member of the Big East.

Husky center Olivia Nelson-Ododa shared the conference’s defensive player of the year award with Marquette’s Selena Lott.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards received the conference’s sixth woman award, while Marquette’s Lauren Van Kleunen was honored with the league’s sportsmanship award and DePaul’s Lexi Held was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

