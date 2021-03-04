UMass 100, Saint Joseph’s 66

SAINT JOSEPH’S (5-15)
Funk 4-10 4-4 14, Brown 5-12 0-1 11, Daly 2-10 1-2 7, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 5-9 5-5 18, Bishop 4-13 1-1 11, Forrest 0-4 0-0 0, Tracey 2-5 0-0 5, Longpre 0-0 0-0 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 11-13 66.
UMASS (8-6)
DeGray 8-11 1-3 19, T.Mitchell 7-10 0-0 15, Fernandes 5-7 1-2 14, Garcia 7-9 2-2 17, Pierre 5-9 0-0 14, McCrory 0-3 0-0 0, Weeks 5-8 0-0 14, Dominguez 0-4 1-2 1, K.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Gasperini 1-4 0-0 2, Marcus 0-1 0-0 0, Antonopoulos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-72 5-9 100.
Halftime_UMass 59-36. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 11-37 (Hall 3-5, Daly 2-4, Funk 2-8, Bishop 2-9, Tracey 1-2, Brown 1-5, Moore 0-1, Forrest 0-3), UMass 15-38 (Weeks 4-6, Pierre 4-7, Fernandes 3-4, DeGray 2-5, Garcia 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-3, Antonopoulos 0-1, Marcus 0-1, Gasperini 0-2, McCrory 0-2, Walker 0-2, Dominguez 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 25 (Brown, Bishop 7), UMass 47 (T.Mitchell 11). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 11 (Hall 5), UMass 20 (Garcia 7). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 13, UMass 11.
