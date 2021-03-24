On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UNC freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA draft

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 2:42 pm
1 min read
      

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sharpe announced his decision in a social media post Wednesday after averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench.

He has shown the ability to be a dominant rebounder with a good passing touch and a strong frame, a combination that has him widely viewed as a first-round prospect even as he’s a still-developing talent.

“I feel that I’m now ready for the next level,” Sharpe said in a statement. “I’ve made it this far and there’s no reason for me to stop now!”

The UNC basketball program’s Twitter account also acknowledged Sharpe’s decision, wishing him luck at the next level.

“I loved coaching him,” coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “He has a tremendously high motor. He’s naturally one of the greatest rebounders I’ve ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed.”

Sharpe had a season-high 25 points in a January win against Notre Dame, followed by a season-best 16 rebounds in the next game against Miami.

His decision marks the second departure from North Carolina’s deep front line this week. Seven-foot freshman Walker Kessler announced earlier that he plans to transfer.

The Tar Heels reached the NCAA Tournament but lost last week to Wisconsin in the first round.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

