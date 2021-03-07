Trending:
UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 6:59 pm
ETSU (13-11)

Adheke 3-7 0-0 6, Monsanto 3-7 0-0 8, Patterson 2-5 3-4 9, L.Brewer 4-9 2-3 11, Sloan 6-12 1-2 13, T.Brewer 6-12 0-0 15, Weber 1-1 0-0 3, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 6-9 65.

UNC-GREENSBORO (19-8)

Abdulsalam 3-4 2-2 8, Allegri 2-5 0-0 6, Hunter 3-7 0-0 7, Ke.Langley 3-7 3-5 11, Miller 9-21 1-2 21, Koval 2-4 3-4 8, A.J. 3-7 0-0 9, Ko.Langley 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0, Hensley 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 28-61 9-13 77.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 40-39. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 9-27 (T.Brewer 3-6, Patterson 2-4, Monsanto 2-6, Weber 1-1, L.Brewer 1-6, Sloan 0-4), UNC-Greensboro 12-24 (A.J. 3-5, Miller 2-3, Allegri 2-4, Ke.Langley 2-5, Hensley 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Koval 1-2, Ko.Langley 0-1). Rebounds_ETSU 27 (T.Brewer 9), UNC-Greensboro 31 (Miller 7). Assists_ETSU 9 (Sloan 3), UNC-Greensboro 14 (Ke.Langley 7). Total Fouls_ETSU 12, UNC-Greensboro 12.

