UNC-Greensboro 80, The Citadel 72

THE CITADEL (13-11)
Brown 6-11 3-7 15, Clark 3-4 0-0 6, Abee 5-12 5-6 18, Moffe 4-14 2-2 11, Rice 3-14 6-6 12, Webster 2-2 0-0 4, Fitzgibbons 2-3 1-2 6, Gammons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 17-23 72.
UNC-GREENSBORO (19-8)
Abdulsalam 3-5 3-4 9, Allegri 5-10 0-0 13, Hunter 1-6 0-0 2, Ke.Langley 0-6 3-4 3, Miller 8-14 5-5 21, A.J. 4-9 0-0 10, Koval 4-6 2-2 13, Ko.Langley 1-2 2-2 4, Leyte 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 15-17 80.
Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 45-39. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 5-26 (Abee 3-9, Fitzgibbons 1-2, Moffe 1-4, Brown 0-3, Rice 0-8), UNC-Greensboro 9-25 (Koval 3-3, Allegri 3-6, A.J. 2-5, Thompson 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ke.Langley 0-5). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_The Citadel 36 (Webster 10), UNC-Greensboro 34 (Allegri, Miller 6). Assists_The Citadel 8 (Webster 3), UNC-Greensboro 12 (Ke.Langley 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 12, UNC-Greensboro 19.
