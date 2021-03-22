On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNC reaches deal on extensions for Brown, assistant coaches

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 2:16 pm
< a min read
      

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension for football coach Mack Brown and three-year deals with all 10 full-time assistant coaches.

The school said Monday that the 69 year-old Brown’s deal runs through the 2025 season, staying at a five-year length. It maintains terms from the previous agreement, which paid Brown $2.75 million in base and supplemental pay annually along with performance bonuses.

The staff deals run through the 2023 season, with receivers coach Lonnie Galloway being promoted to assistant head coach. Running backs coach Larry Porter will also serve as assistant special teams coordinator.

The Tar Heels (8-4) cracked the top 10 in the AP Top 25 in Brown’s second season before finishing at No. 18, marking only the second time UNC had finished in the poll since Brown left UNC for Texas in 1997.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy Sailors with Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Sigonella, prepare and load a box of COVID-19 vaccines to be shipped to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) from Naval Air Station Sigonella