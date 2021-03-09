USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Connecticut (27)
|24-1
|771
|1
|2. Stanford (4)
|25-2
|745
|3
|3. NC State
|20-2
|704
|4
|4. Texas A&M
|23-2
|650
|2
|5. South Carolina
|22-4
|642
|7
|6. Baylor
|22-2
|627
|6
|7. Louisville
|23-3
|611
|5
|8. Maryland
|21-2
|579
|8
|9. Indiana
|18-4
|508
|10
|10. UCLA
|16-5
|505
|9
|11. Arizona
|16-5
|419
|11
|12. Michigan
|14-4
|401
|12
|13. Georgia
|20-6
|354
|21
|14. Gonzaga
|22-3
|352
|15
|15. Tennessee
|16-7
|319
|16
|16. Arkansas
|19-8
|282
|13
|17. Missouri St.
|20-2
|267
|17
|18. South Florida
|15-3
|256
|14
|19. Kentucky
|17-8
|217
|19
|20. West Virginia
|19-5
|185
|23
|21. Florida Gulf Coast
|23-2
|143
|24
|22. Oregon
|13-8
|128
|18
|23. Rutgers
|14-3
|115
|26
|24. Ohio St.
|13-7
|104
|20
|25. South Dakota State
|21-3
|59
|22
Dropped out: No. 25 Northwestern (13-7).
Others receiving votes: Northwestern (13-7) 26; Marquette (19-6) 20; Dayton (13-2) 15; Iowa (15-8) 13; Oklahoma State (17-7) 11; Mississippi State (10-9) 9; DePaul (14-8) 9; Central Florida (14-3) 8; Brigham Young (18-4) 5; Delaware (19-3) 4; Stephen F. Austin (22-2) 3; Rice (16-3) 3; Georgia Tech (15-8) 3; Oregon State (11-7) 2; Houston (15-6) 1.
Note: One ballot is missing. Seton Sobolewski of Idaho State could not be reached before the voting deadline.
