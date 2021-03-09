USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 3:15 pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Connecticut (27) 24-1 771 1
2. Stanford (4) 25-2 745 3
3. NC State 20-2 704 4
4. Texas A&M 23-2 650 2
5. South Carolina 22-4 642 7
6. Baylor 22-2 627 6
7. Louisville 23-3 611 5
8. Maryland 21-2 579 8
9. Indiana 18-4 508 10
10. UCLA 16-5 505 9
11. Arizona 16-5 419 11
12. Michigan 14-4 401 12
13. Georgia 20-6 354 21
14. Gonzaga 22-3 352 15
15. Tennessee 16-7 319 16
16. Arkansas 19-8 282 13
17. Missouri St. 20-2 267 17
18. South Florida 15-3 256 14
19. Kentucky 17-8 217 19
20. West Virginia 19-5 185 23
21. Florida Gulf Coast 23-2 143 24
22. Oregon 13-8 128 18
23. Rutgers 14-3 115 26
24. Ohio St. 13-7 104 20
25. South Dakota State 21-3 59 22

Dropped out: No. 25 Northwestern (13-7).

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (13-7) 26; Marquette (19-6) 20; Dayton (13-2) 15; Iowa (15-8) 13; Oklahoma State (17-7) 11; Mississippi State (10-9) 9; DePaul (14-8) 9; Central Florida (14-3) 8; Brigham Young (18-4) 5; Delaware (19-3) 4; Stephen F. Austin (22-2) 3; Rice (16-3) 3; Georgia Tech (15-8) 3; Oregon State (11-7) 2; Houston (15-6) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Seton Sobolewski of Idaho State could not be reached before the voting deadline.

