USC faces Utah in Pac-12 quarters

Utah (12-12, 9-11) vs. No. 2 seed Southern California (21-6, 15-5)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Southern California are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Runnin’ Utes outshot Southern California from the field 48.2 percent to 37.3 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 10-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Southern California’s Evan Mobley has averaged 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while Drew Peterson has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13.5 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Allen has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Southern California is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Utah is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Trojans are 19-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 2-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Runnin’ Utes are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 7-12 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked eighth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Utah stands at just 23.8 percent (ranked 289th).

