Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Utah 98, Arizona St. 59

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

ARIZONA ST. (10-13)

Graham 5-13 1-2 11, Lawrence 1-6 1-2 3, Martin 3-7 1-4 8, Verge 5-13 3-4 13, Woods 6-11 1-1 13, House 3-9 1-2 9, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Osten 1-2 0-0 2, C.Christopher 0-2 0-1 0, Feit 0-1 0-0 0, Takhar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 8-16 59.

UTAH (11-12)

Allen 5-11 3-3 13, Jantunen 6-8 2-2 15, Carlson 5-9 1-1 11, Larsson 1-3 2-2 5, Plummer 6-10 0-0 15, Martinez 4-5 4-4 12, Battin 3-5 0-0 8, Brenchley 2-4 0-0 4, Thioune 4-4 0-0 9, Kellier 2-4 0-0 4, King 1-3 0-0 2, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0, Jamele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-66 12-12 98.

Halftime_Utah 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 3-13 (House 2-4, Martin 1-2, C.Christopher 0-1, Feit 0-1, Woods 0-2, Verge 0-3), Utah 8-21 (Plummer 3-7, Battin 2-3, Jantunen 1-1, Thioune 1-1, Larsson 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Brenchley 0-2, Kellier 0-2, King 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona St. 25 (Graham, House 7), Utah 39 (Carlson 8). Assists_Arizona St. 10 (Martin 4), Utah 24 (Allen 8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 11, Utah 14.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday