Utah 98, Arizona St. 59

ARIZONA ST. (10-13)
Graham 5-13 1-2 11, Lawrence 1-6 1-2 3, Martin 3-7 1-4 8, Verge 5-13 3-4 13, Woods 6-11 1-1 13, House 3-9 1-2 9, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Osten 1-2 0-0 2, C.Christopher 0-2 0-1 0, Feit 0-1 0-0 0, Takhar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 8-16 59.
UTAH (11-12)
Allen 5-11 3-3 13, Jantunen 6-8 2-2 15, Carlson 5-9 1-1 11, Larsson 1-3 2-2 5, Plummer 6-10 0-0 15, Martinez 4-5 4-4 12, Battin 3-5 0-0 8, Brenchley 2-4 0-0 4, Thioune 4-4 0-0 9, Kellier 2-4 0-0 4, King 1-3 0-0 2, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0, Jamele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-66 12-12 98.
Halftime_Utah 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 3-13 (House 2-4, Martin 1-2, C.Christopher 0-1, Feit 0-1, Woods 0-2, Verge 0-3), Utah 8-21 (Plummer 3-7, Battin 2-3, Jantunen 1-1, Thioune 1-1, Larsson 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Brenchley 0-2, Kellier 0-2, King 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona St. 25 (Graham, House 7), Utah 39 (Carlson 8). Assists_Arizona St. 10 (Martin 4), Utah 24 (Allen 8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 11, Utah 14.
