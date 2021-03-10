Trending:
Utah 98, Washington 95

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:17 pm
WASHINGTON (5-20)

Roberts 5-8 0-2 10, Wright 3-6 0-0 9, Bey 7-13 0-0 18, Green 10-18 9-9 31, Stevenson 6-12 1-2 14, Bajema 2-5 0-0 5, Tsohonis 3-7 0-0 6, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-70 10-13 95.

UTAH (11-12)

Allen 8-13 8-9 24, Jantunen 4-6 2-2 12, Carlson 5-5 2-4 13, Larsson 4-8 2-4 12, Plummer 6-11 3-3 21, Battin 4-8 0-0 11, Martinez 1-2 3-5 5, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-53 20-27 98.

Halftime_Utah 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Washington 11-28 (Bey 4-8, Wright 3-6, Green 2-5, Bajema 1-2, Stevenson 1-6, Tsohonis 0-1), Utah 14-26 (Plummer 6-11, Battin 3-4, Jantunen 2-3, Larsson 2-5, Carlson 1-1, Allen 0-1, Martinez 0-1). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Roberts, Wright 6), Utah 25 (Allen 11). Assists_Washington 15 (Green 7), Utah 15 (Allen, Larsson 4). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Utah 14.

