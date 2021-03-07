Trending:
Utah St. 57, Fresno St. 51

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 1:29 am
UTAH ST. (18-7)

Anderson 4-9 2-4 11, Bean 6-11 1-3 13, Queta 4-10 5-6 13, Anthony 1-4 0-0 3, Worster 3-9 1-3 9, Ashworth 2-4 0-0 6, Shulga 0-2 0-0 0, Bairstow 1-2 0-0 2, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 9-16 57.

FRESNO ST. (11-11)

Robinson 4-15 2-2 12, Ballard 3-7 0-0 8, Hill 6-11 3-3 16, Holland 2-3 0-0 5, Stroud 0-7 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 3-4 3, Meah 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 1-4 0-0 3, Harding 1-1 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 8-9 51.

Halftime_Fresno St. 27-17. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 6-15 (Ashworth 2-3, Worster 2-4, Anthony 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Bairstow 0-1), Fresno St. 7-22 (Ballard 2-6, Robinson 2-7, Holland 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Hill 1-3, Stroud 0-1). Fouled Out_Meah. Rebounds_Utah St. 35 (Bean 12), Fresno St. 28 (Robinson 11). Assists_Utah St. 14 (Anthony 4), Fresno St. 8 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_Utah St. 14, Fresno St. 19.

