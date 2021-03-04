Utah St. 72, Wyoming 59

WYOMING (12-9)
Ike 1-6 0-0 2, Thompson 3-10 2-2 11, Dusell 4-10 2-2 12, Maldonado 6-10 1-4 14, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Marble 2-4 3-4 7, Jeffries 3-6 0-0 9, Foster 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 8-12 59.
UTAH ST. (17-7)
Anderson 2-9 2-3 6, Bean 10-20 1-1 21, Queta 7-10 0-0 14, Anthony 1-3 0-2 2, Worster 2-5 3-4 8, Ashworth 5-10 0-0 13, Shulga 3-7 0-0 8, Bairstow 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 6-10 72.
Halftime_Utah St. 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 9-31 (Jeffries 3-6, Thompson 3-10, Dusell 2-6, Maldonado 1-3, Foster 0-1, Marble 0-2, Williams 0-3), Utah St. 6-20 (Ashworth 3-4, Shulga 2-6, Worster 1-2, Anthony 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Bairstow 0-2, Bean 0-3). Fouled Out_Queta. Rebounds_Wyoming 30 (Thompson 11), Utah St. 38 (Queta 13). Assists_Wyoming 11 (Maldonado 3), Utah St. 20 (Worster 6). Total Fouls_Wyoming 14, Utah St. 15.
