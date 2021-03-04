Utah State looks for home win vs Nevada

Nevada (14-8, 9-6) vs. Utah State (15-7, 12-4)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its fourth straight win over Nevada at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The last victory for the Wolf Pack at Utah State was a 93-87 win on Feb. 17, 2018.

STEPPING UP: Utah State’s Neemias Queta has averaged 14.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and three blocks while Justin Bean has put up 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Grant Sherfield has averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Sherfield has accounted for 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nevada’s Cambridge has attempted 166 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 10 of 24 over his past three games.

COLD SPELL: Nevada has lost its last five road games, scoring 70.2 points, while allowing 74.6 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Utah State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent this year. That figure is the 16th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Nevada stands at just 24.1 percent (ranked 278th).

