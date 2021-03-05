Utah Valley 59, Grand Canyon 55

UTAH VALLEY (11-9)
Cole 8-15 2-4 20, Aimaq 4-10 0-0 9, Nield 0-1 3-4 3, Overton 3-16 0-4 6, Woodbury 7-12 1-2 16, Darthard 1-1 0-0 3, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, McClanahan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 6-14 59.
GRAND CANYON (14-6)
Frayer 4-6 0-0 10, Lever 6-15 1-2 16, Midtgaard 4-9 0-0 8, Blacksher 3-11 0-0 7, Dixon 4-12 1-1 10, McGlothan 0-1 0-0 0, McMillian 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 2-3 55.
Halftime_Utah Valley 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 5-9 (Cole 2-4, Aimaq 1-1, Darthard 1-1, Woodbury 1-1, Leifson 0-1, Nield 0-1), Grand Canyon 7-23 (Lever 3-9, Frayer 2-3, Dixon 1-4, Blacksher 1-5, Lloyd 0-1, McMillian 0-1). Fouled Out_Frayer. Rebounds_Utah Valley 42 (Aimaq 15), Grand Canyon 29 (Miller-Moore 7). Assists_Utah Valley 9 (Nield 3), Grand Canyon 14 (Blacksher 9). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 10, Grand Canyon 16. A_822 (7,000).
