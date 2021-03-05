On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Utah Valley 59, Grand Canyon 55

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

UTAH VALLEY (11-9)

Cole 8-15 2-4 20, Aimaq 4-10 0-0 9, Nield 0-1 3-4 3, Overton 3-16 0-4 6, Woodbury 7-12 1-2 16, Darthard 1-1 0-0 3, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, McClanahan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 6-14 59.

GRAND CANYON (14-6)

Frayer 4-6 0-0 10, Lever 6-15 1-2 16, Midtgaard 4-9 0-0 8, Blacksher 3-11 0-0 7, Dixon 4-12 1-1 10, McGlothan 0-1 0-0 0, McMillian 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 2-3 55.

Halftime_Utah Valley 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 5-9 (Cole 2-4, Aimaq 1-1, Darthard 1-1, Woodbury 1-1, Leifson 0-1, Nield 0-1), Grand Canyon 7-23 (Lever 3-9, Frayer 2-3, Dixon 1-4, Blacksher 1-5, Lloyd 0-1, McMillian 0-1). Fouled Out_Frayer. Rebounds_Utah Valley 42 (Aimaq 15), Grand Canyon 29 (Miller-Moore 7). Assists_Utah Valley 9 (Nield 3), Grand Canyon 14 (Blacksher 9). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 10, Grand Canyon 16. A_822 (7,000).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday