UTEP, FAU meet in CUSA tourney

No. 5 seed UTEP (12-11, 8-8) vs. No. 4 seed Florida Atlantic (12-9, 7-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Second Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Florida Atlantic are prepared to match up in the second round of the CUSA tournament. Florida Atlantic won against Middle Tennessee 63-54 on Friday, while UTEP fell 67-62 to Kansas on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: UTEP’s Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.SOLID SOULEY: Boum has connected on 39.3 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTEP is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-1 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: The Owls are 6-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 6-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Miners are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 6-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

SECOND CHANCES: Florida Atlantic has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent this year. That rate is ranked 23rd in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for UTEP stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 262nd).

