UTSA 123, Southwestern Adventist 43

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:10 pm
SOUTHWESTERN ADVENTIST (0-2)

Fehoko 1-5 0-0 2, James 4-8 0-0 11, Corion 1-4 0-0 3, Lamb 3-14 0-0 8, Viadex 2-9 2-2 7, Dyer 1-4 1-2 3, Reid 1-2 0-1 2, Mireles 2-5 1-2 5, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Barrow 0-2 0-0 0, Hazelton 1-4 0-0 2, West 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 4-7 43.

UTSA (14-10)

Alley 1-3 0-0 2, Germany 3-5 2-2 8, Ivy-Curry 5-5 1-1 11, Jackson 9-11 0-0 23, Wallace 9-15 2-2 23, Bofinger 7-11 0-0 14, Czumbel 2-2 0-0 5, Parrish 0-0 0-0 0, Sanni 3-6 0-0 6, Ad.Rodriguez 6-7 0-0 12, Ford 1-1 4-4 6, Jabbar 2-8 0-0 6, Addo-Ankrah 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 51-79 9-9 123.

Halftime_UTSA 67-23. 3-Point Goals_Southwestern Adventist 7-25 (James 3-4, Lamb 2-10, Corion 1-3, Viadex 1-3, Dyer 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Mireles 0-3), UTSA 12-27 (Jackson 5-6, Wallace 3-6, Jabbar 2-7, Czumbel 1-1, Addo-Ankrah 1-3, Alley 0-2, Sanni 0-2). Rebounds_Southwestern Adventist 12 (Hazelton 3), UTSA 54 (Bofinger 14). Assists_Southwestern Adventist 6 (Fehoko 3), UTSA 30 (Ivy-Curry 6). Total Fouls_Southwestern Adventist 6, UTSA 9. A_322 (4,080).

