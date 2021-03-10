Trending:
UTSA 72, Charlotte 62

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 8:33 pm
CHARLOTTE (9-16)

Rissetto 2-4 3-6 7, Cannon 1-3 0-0 2, Matos 0-8 1-2 1, Shepherd 5-11 10-12 20, Young 5-18 6-6 19, Threadgill 1-5 0-0 3, Garcia 3-4 2-2 9, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-54 23-30 62.

UTSA (15-10)

Alley 0-3 2-2 2, Germany 7-13 2-3 16, Ivy-Curry 3-5 2-2 8, Jackson 7-19 2-2 18, Wallace 9-19 0-0 20, Czumbel 1-1 2-2 4, Parrish 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-11 72.

Halftime_UTSA 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-17 (Young 3-8, Garcia 1-1, Threadgill 1-4, Cannon 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Matos 0-2), UTSA 4-19 (Wallace 2-7, Jackson 2-9, Alley 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Parrish 0-1). Fouled Out_Ivy-Curry. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Matos 10), UTSA 35 (Germany 10). Assists_Charlotte 8 (Shepherd 3), UTSA 17 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, UTSA 18.

