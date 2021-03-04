Trending:
UTSA beats Southwestern Adventist 123-43

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 8:58 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace and Jhivvan Jackson scored 23 points apiece as UTSA romped past Southwestern Adventist 123-43 on Thursday night.

Lachlan Bofinger had 14 points for UTSA (14-10). Adrian Rodriguez added 12 points.

T’ Cory James had 11 points for the Knights, who are members of National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, United States Collegiate Athletic Association, and Association of Christian College Athletics.

