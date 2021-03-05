On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Valencia rallies late to beat Villarreal in Spanish league

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 5:18 pm
MADRID (AP) — Valencia score twice in the final minutes to come from behind and defeat Villarreal 2-1 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Carlos Soler converted an 86th-minute penalty kick and Gonçalo Guedes netted the winner one minute into stoppage time to give the hosts the victory at Mestalla Stadium.

Gerard Moreno put the visitors ahead in the 40th, also with a penalty kick. Both penalties were called after video review.

The win, which moved Valencia to 11th place, came amid talks that a Malaysian prince is considering buying the club from Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

The result extended Villarreal’s winless streak to seven consecutive league games. It stayed seventh in the standings.

Atlético Madrid leads the league ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

