Vanderbilt 78, Cincinnati 64

VANDERBILT (8-14)
Brown 0-2 0-1 0, Evans 3-5 0-2 7, Pippen 10-13 11-12 36, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Wright 5-9 5-6 15, D.Harvey 4-7 0-0 10, Millora-Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Stute 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Albert 0-2 0-0 0, Obinna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 18-23 78.
CINCINNATI (9-10)
Vogt 1-3 0-0 2, Adams-Woods 6-9 3-3 16, Davenport 6-9 0-0 15, Saunders 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 6-12 5-7 20, M.Madsen 1-11 0-0 3, Eason 1-2 0-1 2, Diarra 1-3 0-0 3, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 9-13 64.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 8-21 (Pippen 5-6, D.Harvey 2-5, Evans 1-3, McBride 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Wright 0-1, Albert 0-2, Stute 0-2), Cincinnati 9-25 (Williams 3-4, Davenport 3-6, Diarra 1-2, Adams-Woods 1-3, M.Madsen 1-9, Saunders 0-1). Fouled Out_Eason. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 32 (Wright 11), Cincinnati 21 (Davenport 6). Assists_Vanderbilt 10 (Pippen 3), Cincinnati 14 (Davenport 5). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 16, Cincinnati 21.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments