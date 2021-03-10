Trending:
Vanderbilt 79, Texas A&M 68

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:06 pm
TEXAS A&M (8-10)

Aku 0-0 2-4 2, Miller 11-16 0-0 22, Gordon 1-11 0-0 2, Jackson 4-10 1-2 10, Flagg 3-9 2-2 9, Chandler 4-11 1-2 11, Diarra 3-7 1-2 10, McGhee 1-1 0-0 2, Hefner 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Marfo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 7-12 68.

VANDERBILT (9-15)

Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Evans 5-9 0-1 12, Harvey 4-6 6-8 17, Pippen 3-17 15-15 22, Wright 4-5 0-0 9, Stute 2-6 0-0 6, Millora-Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 3-6 0-0 9, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 21-24 79.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 7-25 (Diarra 3-5, Chandler 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Flagg 1-4, Hefner 0-1, Gordon 0-5), Vanderbilt 12-34 (Harvey 3-5, Thomas 3-5, Evans 2-5, Stute 2-6, Wright 1-2, Pippen 1-8, Brown 0-1, McBride 0-2). Rebounds_Texas A&M 38 (Miller 9), Vanderbilt 32 (Brown, Evans, Harvey, Millora-Brown 5). Assists_Texas A&M 17 (Gordon 5), Vanderbilt 16 (Pippen 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 22, Vanderbilt 16.

