Vazquez nets 21 to lift Montana over Idaho 69-64 in Big Sky

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 8:59 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Josh Vazquez had a career-high 21 points as sixth-seeded Montana narrowly beat 11th-seed Idaho 69-64 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

Brandon Whitney had 13 points for Montana (14-12), which will play third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinals. Robby Beasley III added 12 points. Vazques hit five 3-pointers.

Scott Blakney had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (1-21). Chance Garvin added 12 points. DeAndre Robinson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

