VCU 64, Davidson 52

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:16 pm
DAVIDSON (13-8)

Brajkovic 3-7 3-4 10, Mennenga 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 2-12 1-2 6, Grady 5-15 0-1 13, Lee 3-7 4-4 13, Boachie-Yiadom 1-2 0-2 2, B.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Huffman 0-4 0-0 0, M.Jones 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 17-57 9-15 52.

VCU (19-6)

Stockard 3-9 0-0 6, Ward 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 2-7 2-2 8, Baldwin 3-4 1-2 7, Hyland 5-12 2-3 12, Watkins 4-11 0-0 10, Douglas 5-5 0-0 10, Banks 1-1 0-0 3, Medley-Bacon 1-1 0-0 2, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 7-9 64.

Halftime_VCU 24-17. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 9-27 (Lee 3-6, Grady 3-8, Brajkovic 1-2, B.Jones 1-3, Collins 1-5, Mennenga 0-1, M.Jones 0-2), VCU 5-19 (Williams 2-5, Watkins 2-7, Banks 1-1, Baldwin 0-1, Hyland 0-5). Rebounds_Davidson 32 (Brajkovic 9), VCU 38 (Stockard 7). Assists_Davidson 14 (Lee 4), VCU 16 (Baldwin 7). Total Fouls_Davidson 13, VCU 17. A_250 (7,637).

