VCU 73, Dayton 68

DAYTON (14-9)
Blakney 2-4 2-2 6, Tshimanga 4-6 2-4 10, Chatman 2-7 1-2 6, Crutcher 7-15 3-5 21, Watson 2-10 4-6 10, Amzil 1-4 0-0 3, Nwokeji 2-4 2-2 6, Brea 2-4 0-0 6, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-21 68.
VCU (18-6)
Stockard 2-3 0-0 4, Ward 4-6 2-4 10, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Baldwin 3-8 3-4 10, Hyland 11-18 5-8 30, Watkins 3-4 0-0 7, Douglas 3-5 2-2 8, Banks 1-2 2-2 4, Medley-Bacon 0-2 0-0 0, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 14-20 73.
Halftime_VCU 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 10-26 (Crutcher 4-7, Brea 2-4, Watson 2-5, Amzil 1-4, Chatman 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Nwokeji 0-1), VCU 5-14 (Hyland 3-7, Watkins 1-2, Baldwin 1-3, Banks 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Dayton 31 (Tshimanga 10), VCU 24 (Hyland 10). Assists_Dayton 9 (Crutcher, Watson, Amzil 2), VCU 10 (Hyland 3). Total Fouls_Dayton 18, VCU 22. A_250 (7,637).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments