Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams indicates he’s retiring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he’s retiring from football.

Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.

He played six regular-season games and one playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens last season and was waived after their AFC divisional playoff loss to Buffalo. The Packers signed him to their practice squad that week and elevated him to the active roster for their NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, though he didn’t play in the game.

Williams’ 34 interceptions had ranked him second among all active players behind Richard Sherman (36). Williams made 153 starts in 205 regular-season games. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010 while playing for a Packers team that won the Super Bowl that season.

He played for Green Bay from 2007-14 and again from 2018-19 before making his brief return in last year’s postseason. Williams also played for Cleveland (2015-16), Arizona (2017) and Baltimore (2020).

The Houston Texans signed Williams as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech in 2006, but released him before the regular season. He joined Green Bay’s practice squad later that year and made his debut with the Packers in 2007.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.