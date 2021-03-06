Villanova 78, No. 25 DePaul 72, OT

VILLANOVA (15-5)
Herlihy 7-13 4-6 19, Mortensen 5-8 0-0 13, Siegrist 11-19 5-8 30, James 3-8 0-0 8, Mullin 0-2 0-0 0, Carangi 1-2 2-2 5, Garzon 0-6 0-0 0, Medina 0-0 0-0 0, Runyan 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 11-16 78
DEPAUL (14-8)
Allen 3-7 5-6 11, Bekelja 2-5 0-0 5, Church 7-14 5-6 19, Held 3-16 3-4 10, Morris 7-20 0-1 16, Dallmann 0-0 0-0 0, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 1-1 0-0 3, Rogers 3-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-71 13-17 72
|Villanova
|12
|25
|18
|9
|14
|—
|78
|DePaul
|22
|14
|9
|19
|8
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Villanova 11-29 (Herlihy 1-3, Mortensen 3-4, Siegrist 3-4, James 2-5, Mullin 0-2, Carangi 1-2, Garzon 0-5, Runyan 1-4), DePaul 7-23 (Bekelja 1-4, Church 0-1, Held 1-8, Morris 2-6, Daninger 1-1, Rogers 2-3). Assists_Villanova 20 (Herlihy 4), DePaul 7 (Held 3). Fouled Out_DePaul Allen, Church. Rebounds_Villanova 40 (Team 3-7), DePaul 42 (Allen 3-4). Total Fouls_Villanova 14, DePaul 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
