Virginia Tech 72, Miami 64

MIAMI (11-11)
Harden 11-19 3-4 27, Mbandu 3-8 2-2 8, Banks 3-10 0-0 6, Erjavec 1-8 0-0 3, Mason 2-6 2-2 7, Roby 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 4-9 3-4 13, Salgues 0-0 0-0 0, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 10-12 64
VIRGINIA TECH (14-8)
Kitley 6-11 4-4 16, Amoore 6-15 1-2 16, Baines 2-6 0-0 4, King 4-10 4-4 15, Sheppard 3-5 0-0 7, Gregg 3-5 6-7 13, Green 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-52 16-19 72
|Miami
|12
|16
|19
|17
|—
|64
|Virginia Tech
|24
|19
|16
|13
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Miami 6-28 (Harden 2-6, Mbandu 0-3, Banks 0-4, Erjavec 1-6, Mason 1-4, Johnson Sidi Baba 2-5), Virginia Tech 8-25 (Amoore 3-9, Baines 0-2, King 3-9, Sheppard 1-3, Gregg 1-2). Assists_Miami 11 (Harden 3), Virginia Tech 11 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 35 (Harden 5-11), Virginia Tech 31 (Baines 3-8). Total Fouls_Miami 20, Virginia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
