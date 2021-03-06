On Air: Encounter
VMI 91, Furman 90, OT

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:14 pm
VMI (12-11)

Stephens 9-14 3-4 25, Conway 4-8 0-0 12, Curfman 2-13 2-2 6, Lewis 6-9 1-2 13, Parham 8-17 4-4 21, Bonham 5-7 3-4 14, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 13-16 91.

FURMAN (16-8)

Gurley 11-21 5-5 30, Mounce 6-10 1-2 17, Bothwell 6-10 0-1 12, Hunter 7-12 0-0 17, Pugh 3-7 2-3 9, Slawson 1-3 2-4 5, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Kenney 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Hien 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 10-15 90.

Halftime_Furman 42-35. 3-Point Goals_VMI 10-26 (Stephens 4-6, Conway 4-7, Bonham 1-2, Parham 1-5, Curfman 0-6), Furman 12-27 (Mounce 4-6, Gurley 3-6, Hunter 3-8, Slawson 1-1, Pugh 1-5, Hien 0-1). Fouled Out_Mounce. Rebounds_VMI 37 (Conway 12), Furman 29 (Gurley, Slawson 7). Assists_VMI 9 (Parham 5), Furman 16 (Gurley 7). Total Fouls_VMI 12, Furman 14.

