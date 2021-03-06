W. Kentucky 60, Old Dominion 57

OLD DOMINION (15-7)
Ezikpe 2-8 6-7 10, Curry 9-19 1-2 23, Green 1-6 1-2 3, Long 3-5 1-1 7, Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 4-7 0-0 10, Trice 2-4 0-0 4, Pilavios 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 9-12 57.
W. KENTUCKY (18-6)
Williams 1-3 3-7 6, Bassey 1-5 5-6 7, Anderson 1-9 3-4 5, Cooper 1-3 0-0 2, Hollingsworth 5-9 6-6 19, Rawls 3-7 2-2 9, McKnight 0-4 0-0 0, Frampton 2-3 3-3 9, Osawe 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 15-44 22-28 60.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 6-21 (Curry 4-8, Hunter 2-5, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1, Green 0-3, Oliver 0-3), W. Kentucky 8-21 (Hollingsworth 3-6, Frampton 2-3, Osawe 1-1, Williams 1-1, Rawls 1-3, McKnight 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Anderson 0-4). Rebounds_Old Dominion 25 (Ezikpe 9), W. Kentucky 36 (Bassey 9). Assists_Old Dominion 9 (Curry 4), W. Kentucky 8 (Rawls 3). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 20, W. Kentucky 12. A_1,286 (7,326).
