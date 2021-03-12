W. Kentucky 64, UAB 60

UAB (1-1)
Nicholson 5-7 0-0 10, Jemison 0-5 1-2 1, Ertel 6-18 0-0 16, Jackson 4-9 6-8 15, Lovan 6-12 2-2 14, Scott-Grayson 1-5 0-0 2, Kirkland 1-2 0-0 2, Benjamin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 9-12 60.
W. KENTUCKY (2-0)
Williams 1-3 0-2 2, Bassey 9-12 2-2 22, Anderson 1-5 0-2 3, Hollingsworth 2-6 2-2 7, McKnight 4-9 4-4 13, Rawls 2-5 0-0 6, Frampton 3-7 0-0 9, Cooper 0-0 2-2 2, Osawe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 10-14 64.
Halftime_UAB 34-31. 3-Point Goals_UAB 5-14 (Ertel 4-8, Jackson 1-4, Benjamin 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1), W. Kentucky 10-20 (Frampton 3-6, Bassey 2-4, Rawls 2-4, McKnight 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-2, Anderson 1-3). Rebounds_UAB 27 (Jemison 6), W. Kentucky 28 (Bassey 7). Assists_UAB 12 (Scott-Grayson 4), W. Kentucky 16 (McKnight 9). Total Fouls_UAB 15, W. Kentucky 12.
